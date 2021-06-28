Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nexans stock remained flat at $$85.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.30. Nexans has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.
About Nexans
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.