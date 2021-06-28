Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nexans stock remained flat at $$85.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.30. Nexans has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

