NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,281.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.01393292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00383740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00083601 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013505 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.