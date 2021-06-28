NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 4.9%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. 3,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,917,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Boston Partners boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

