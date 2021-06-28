NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Achieves $612,904.83 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $612,904.83 and approximately $245,143.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $27.12 or 0.00078335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

