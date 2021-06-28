Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 66,585 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $152.77. 270,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

