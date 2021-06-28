Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.27. 1,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $466.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

