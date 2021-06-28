Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $37,248.75 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.
Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
