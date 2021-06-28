Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $37,248.75 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

