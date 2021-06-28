Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 2,270 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $183.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

