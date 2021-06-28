Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 295,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

