Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

CVX opened at $107.08 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

