Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.90 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.