Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.43 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

