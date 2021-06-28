Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.63% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 591,345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $704.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

