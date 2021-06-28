Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00.

GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $14,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

