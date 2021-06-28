NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

