Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NICH stock remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

