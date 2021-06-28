nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

