Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $413,740.03 and $720.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00211832 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,521,418 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

