noob.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,266.05 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003996 BTC on major exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $30,266.05 and $34.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.