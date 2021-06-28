North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$102,750.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,871,282.60.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.53 on Monday, reaching C$19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,833. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

