Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $86.69. 7,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,410. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.