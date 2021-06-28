Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.56. The company has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

