Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 119,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $368,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,049,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

