Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $56,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

