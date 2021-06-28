Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BHP Group worth $60,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after buying an additional 820,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,059,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

