Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of IDACORP worth $60,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $11,126,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 194,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $100.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

