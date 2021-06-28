Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 558,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $56,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,334. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

