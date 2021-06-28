Northern Trust Corp Has $57.28 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $57,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

