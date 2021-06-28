Northern Trust Corp Has $59.58 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of The Brink’s worth $59,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

