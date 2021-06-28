Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of TCF Financial worth $60,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

