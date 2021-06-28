Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of The Chemours worth $54,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,720,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

