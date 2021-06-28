Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of FOX worth $59,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 106.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.