Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of ONE Gas worth $59,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

OGS stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.