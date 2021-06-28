Northern Trust Corp Sells 137,024 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.83% of Sensient Technologies worth $60,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $87.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

