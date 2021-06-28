Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,973 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of RBC Bearings worth $57,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.18 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

