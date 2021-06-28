Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,588 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Murphy USA worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

