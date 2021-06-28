Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,115 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of Blackbaud worth $60,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

