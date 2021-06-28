Northern Trust Corp Sells 664,260 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Southwest Gas worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $18,330,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Several analysts have commented on SWX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

