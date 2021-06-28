Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of Diodes worth $55,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $66,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

