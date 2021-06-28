Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,102 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Avis Budget Group worth $60,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $80.75 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

