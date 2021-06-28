Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Dynatrace worth $56,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

