NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 27,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,974,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

