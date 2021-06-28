NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,963 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,246,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 247,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

