Nuggets Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.55 million and $343.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

