Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $61.07 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

