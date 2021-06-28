Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NUVR stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Monday. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. Nuvera Communications has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.