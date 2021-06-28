NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock.

NVR opened at $4,844.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,113.70 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,861.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NVR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVR by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

