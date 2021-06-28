NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NWSZF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

