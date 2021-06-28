O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $204.59 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

