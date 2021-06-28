O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.20 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

